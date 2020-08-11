Catholic World News

18 Franciscan friars, novices test positive for Covid in Assisi

August 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Assisi “has been one of the areas of Italy least hit by the coronavirus, counting for fewer than 100 of more than 35,000 deaths in the country,” according to the report.

