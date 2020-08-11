Catholic World News
Hong Kong Catholic activists arrested, US lawmakers sanctioned in China crackdown
August 11, 2020
» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report
CWN Editor's Note: Agnes Chow, a 23-year-old Catholic democracy activist, has been detained for “inciting secession.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
