Boris Johnson visits Catholic schools in London to push for restarting in-person classes

August 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “It’s not right that kids should spend more time out of school, it’s much, much better for their health and mental wellbeing, obviously their educational prospects, if everybody comes back to school full-time in September,” said the British prime minister. “It’s our moral duty as a country to make sure that happens.”

