Catholic churches drop hymns after accusations against composer Haas

August 11, 2020

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: The Times interviewed six of David Haas’s accusers; no civil suits have been filed, though recently, a Catholic music publisher pledged to conduct an investigation.

