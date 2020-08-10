Catholic World News

Cardinals join in call for end to China’s campaign against Uyghurs

August 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Two Asian cardinals—Charle Maung Bo of Yangon, Myanmar, and Ignatius Suharyo of Jakarta, Indonesia—joined other religious leaders in a plea for a stop to China’s brutal treatment of the Uyghurs. The statement referred to the Chinese campaign against the Muslim minority group as “one of the most egregious human tragedies since the Holocaust.”

