Catholic World News

Mexican cardinal accuses president of leading nation into atheistic Communism

August 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on Mexico News Daily

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Juan Sandoval Íñiguez, 87, wrote a Spanish-language essay on “the Communism that is coming to Mexico”—leading President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (“AMLO”) to cite Pope Francis and say, “Defending the poor is not being a Communist. It is the center of the Gospel.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!