Sacramento bishop excommunicates priest who denies that Pope Francis is Pope

August 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Jaime Soto said the excommunication is unrelated to “an on-going canonical process concerning other alleged behaviors by Fr. Jeremy Leatherby in violation of priestly promises.” In a letter, Father Leatherby admitted to boundary violations with an adult woman and said that he does not believe that Pope Benedict XVI’s 2013 resignation is legitimate.

