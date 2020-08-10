Catholic World News

Philippine Catholic school under fire for making homosexual activity grounds for dismissal

August 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: The school, Assumption College-Iloilo, is owned by the Religious of the Assumption.

