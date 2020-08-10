Catholic World News

Italian bishop investigates alleged Marian visionary

August 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Holy Roman Inquisition hasn’t been set in motion yet,” said Bishop Romano Rossi of Civita Castellana. “I’m not going to make myself the Torquemada of the situation. We need time. If it comes from men, it will end; if it comes from God, it will grow. We’ll see.”

