Catholic World News

Prelates press Congress for emergency aid for Catholic schools

August 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “Already 140 Catholic schools have permanently closed their doors, and hundreds more are in danger of being unable to open in the fall,” five cardinals, joined by the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, said in a letter to Congress. “The closure of schools that serve urban areas are disproportionately harmful to low-income and black children served by these schools.” AP reported that “Amid pandemic, future of many Catholic schools is in doubt.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!