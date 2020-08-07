Catholic World News

Charges dropped against Australian priest accused of stealing almost $500,000 from parish

August 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Costelloe of Perth said that he has initiated canonical action against Father Joseph Walsh and that the archdiocese is considering a civil suit against the priest.

