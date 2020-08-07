Catholic World News

In UK, parish priests hit by Covid financial crisis

August 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak “introduced the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) to help people who are not salaried have some income during the pandemic,” according to the report. “But priests who have asked for this financial assistance have been rejected by the tax collecting authority.”

