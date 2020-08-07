Catholic World News

Prayers answered: Rhode Island diocese sees decades-high number of new seminarians

August 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Providence’s eight new seminarians are “the most new seminarians in almost 40 years,” Bishop Thomas Tobin said.

