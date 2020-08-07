Catholic World News

Hong Kong Catholic diocese urges schools to promote national security education

August 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Peter Lau, Cardinal John Tong Hon’s delegate for education, directed Catholic schools to “enhance students’ awareness to national security and [the importance of] abidance to the law, have them learn and respect the national flag, the national emblem and the national anthem and foster the correct values on their national identity, consistent with the Catholic teaching,” according to the report.

