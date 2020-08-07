Catholic World News

Pope extends Eastern Catholic Patriarchs’ jurisdiction over Arabian Peninsula

August 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The six Eastern Catholic Patriarchs “will be able to provide direct pastoral care for the faithful, who since 2003 have been under the care of the Latin apostolic vicars,” according to the report. At the same time, the Latin-rite apostolic vicars, along with the papal nuncios, will be responsible for relations with civil authorities.

