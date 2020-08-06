Catholic World News

Brazil bishops rap president’s leadership

August 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: More than 150 Brazilian Catholic bishops have signed a statement criticizing President Jair Bolsonaro for his handling of the covid pandemic and of the nation’s economic crisis. The bishops charge that ‘the current government system does not focus on the human person and the good of all, but on the uncompromising defense of the interests of an economy that kills.” They also charged that the government is cultivating unhealthy ties with fundamentalist groups.

