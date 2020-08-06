Catholic World News

Six lay women named to Vatican Council for Economy

August 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed seven lay members—six of them women—to the Council for the Economy, which supervises the work of the Secretariat for the Economy. The Pontiff has also replaced six of the eight prelates who serve on the Council. Cardinal Reinhard Marx, who heads the group, remains in place. Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark is the only American member of the Council.

