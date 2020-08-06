Catholic World News

Birmingham Oratory reluctantly complies with bishop’s Communion-in-hand order

August 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Priests in England’s Birmingham Oratory have said that they will comply with an order from Archbishop Bernard Longley forbidding the distribution of Communion on the tongue, but “are praying and hoping that this instruction will be rescinded as soon as possible.” The Oratory explained that in the Extraordinary Form, which they celebrate regularly, Communion in the hand is not allowed.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!