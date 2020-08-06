Catholic World News

Priest defends housing project stance following Los Angeles Times editorial

August 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Albert van der Woerd responded to an editorial that took aim at his parish’s opposition to a housing project for the homeless next to the parish school.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

