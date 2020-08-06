Catholic World News

Democrats ‘want to put the churches out of business,’ President Trump tells EWTN

August 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Asked “if there was one message you wanted to say to our viewers,” President Trump responded: “Well, I think anybody having to do with, frankly, religion, but certainly the Catholic Church, you have to be with President Trump when it comes to pro-life, when it comes to all of the things, these people are going to take all of your rights away, including Second Amendment, because, you know, Catholics like their Second Amendment.”

