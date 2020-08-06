Catholic World News

Australian bishops issue statement on mental health

August 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We want to say clearly that mental ill-health is not a moral failure, the result of a lack of faith, or of weak will,” Archbishop Mark Coleridge said in the foreword to the statement. “Jesus himself was labelled mad (Mark 3:21; John 10:19) and, like us, he suffered psychological distress (Luke 22:44; Matt 26:37; Mark 14:33; John 12:27).”

