Catholic World News

Citing pandemic, New York extends window for abuse lawsuits

August 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: “The Child Victims Act has allowed more than 3,000 brave survivors to come forward to seek justice,” said State Sen. Brad Hoylman. “Yet it’s clear many New Yorkers who survived child sexual abuse haven’t come forward — especially during the COVID-19 crisis which has upended our courts and economy.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!