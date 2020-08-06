Catholic World News

Catholic Charities pandemic assistance provides nearly $400M in aid, services

August 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The CEO of Catholic Charities USA spoke of a “50% to 70% increase in the number of clients,” a number of whom “are people from middle-class families who lost their jobs as the pandemic surged.”

