Catholic World News

Pope begins new series of talks on issues raised by pandemic

August 05, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At his public audience on Wednesday, August 5, Pope Francis announced that he was beginning a new series of weekly talks on the social issues that have been highlighted by the Covid pandemic. The Pope—who was resuming his weekly audiences after a July break—said that the Church has no expertise on the medical aspects of the pandemic, but can offer a moral perspective on the social and political issues that have come to the fore.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!