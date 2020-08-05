Catholic World News

Pastor tells lector not to wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ t-shirt at Mass

August 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic pastor in New Jersey has come under criticism for telling a parishioner that he should not wear a “Black Lives Matter” t-shirt while serving as lector at Mass. Father Brian Needles explained to the lector, “A t-shirt, incredibly enough, can be a real source of division and distraction.” The Newark archdiocese backed the pastor, saying that lectors are expected to adhere to a dress code, avoiding calling attention to themselves.

