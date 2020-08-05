Catholic World News

Wisconsin: Private insurers must cover transgender procedures

August 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The department’s stance bars health insurers from banning or limiting health care coverage for transgender individuals for medical procedures that are otherwise covered, such as mastectomies for transgender men or breast enhancement for transgender women,” the Wisconsin State Journal reported. “To enforce the decision, the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance will not approve health insurance policies for consumers that contain exclusions or limitations on benefits.”

