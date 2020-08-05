Catholic World News

Learn from St. John Vianney, Cardinal Parolin preaches at Ars

August 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Secretary of State recalled the French saint’s “simplicity, disinterestedness, purity of intention and action, asceticism, [and] fidelity to God and the sacraments.”

