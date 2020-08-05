Catholic World News

SSPX orders staff, priests not to talk to Kansas Bureau of Investigation without attorney

August 05, 2020

Kansas City Star

CWN Editor's Note: The Society is under investigation for priestly sexual abuse.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

