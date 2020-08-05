Catholic World News

US bishops reprimand President Trump as often as they praise him

August 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “In 22 press releases on immigrants and another 13 on refugees, the bishops attacked the administration’s policies as ‘misguided and untenable,’ ‘unacceptable,’ ‘appalling,’ ‘devastating,’ ‘very concerning,’ ‘heartbreaking,’ ‘unlawful and inhumane,’ ‘terrible,’ ‘callous,’ ‘disturbing’ and ‘contrary to American and Christian values,’” according to the analysis of bishops’ statements in 2019 and 2020. “These are not words used by starry-eyed supporters.” These are not words used by starry-eyed supporters.

