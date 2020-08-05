Catholic World News

Kentucky bishops continue public Masses despite governor’s request for ‘pause’

August 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: After Gov. Andy Beshear asked churches to take a “two-Sunday pause” from in-person worship, Kentucky’s bishops “decided not to ask parishes to suspend worship because of the very good job Catholic parishes have been doing with what has been asked of us, e.g. social distancing, mask-wearing, hygiene, cleaning, etc. ,” said Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of Louisville. “In light of the very legitimate concern about rising cases, I ask all pastors to double down on issues such as social distancing and mask-wearing.”

