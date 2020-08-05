Catholic World News

Seoul’s cardinal announces consecration of Pyongyang to Our Lady of Fatima

August 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “North Korea is widely considered the most dangerous place in the world to be a Christian,” Aid to the Church in Need notes. There, Christians suffer “extra-judicial killings, forced labor, torture, persecution, starvation, rape, forced abortion and sexual violence.”

