Bishops from Japan, US call Catholics to work for nuclear disarmament

August 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I did not witness the horrific scenes that unfolded immediately following the bombing myself,” said Archbishop Joseph Mitsuaki Takami of Nagasaki, who was in his mother’s womb during the atomic bomb of August 9, 1945 (video). “But my maternal grandmother suffered burns all over her body and died a painful death after one week without receiving any medical attention.”

