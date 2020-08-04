Catholic World News

Spanish layman to be #2 in Vatican economic secretariat

August 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named a Spanish layman, Maximino Caballero Ledo, to be secretary of the Secretariat for the Economy. Caballero, who has made his career in business finance, has been working in the US for Baxter Healthcare. He will be second-in-command at the Secretariat for the Economy, working with the prefect, Father Juan Antonio Guerrero—who has been his close friend since childhood.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!