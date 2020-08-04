Catholic World News

‘Let us value our national symbols,’ Dominican bishops emphasize

August 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “Our flag, our coat of arms and the national anthem, are a living expression of sovereignty and the independence of the Dominican people and its history; essential symbols that mark its identity and culture,” the bishops of Dominican Republic said in a statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!