Catholic World News

Warsaw cardinal decries ‘desecration’ of Christ statue with rainbow flag

August 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: “The desecration of the historic statue of Christ Sursum corda at Krakowskie Przedmieście in Warsaw caused pain to believers, parishioners of the Holy Cross Church and many residents of the capital,” said Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz of Warsaw.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!