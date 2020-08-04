Catholic World News

Jesus gives life its true meaning, Pope tells youth at Medjugorje festival

August 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said that the annual weeklong festival is an “opportunity to encounter Jesus Christ, especially in the Eucharist where He is praised and adored, and in the Sacrament of Reconciliation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!