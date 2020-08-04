Catholic World News

Catholic school leaders see challenging year ahead

August 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Surveys conducted by Catholic school systems across the country indicate that anywhere from 70% to 80% of their parents are eager to have their children return to the classroom,” according to the report. “Doing so safely is the challenge.”

