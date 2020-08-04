Catholic World News

Primate leads tribute to John Hume

August 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Hume died on August 3 at the age of 83. The Catholic architect of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts; Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, the Primate of All Ireland, called him “a paragon of peace, a giant of a statesman ... a man whose convictions were rooted in a deep faith, in prayer and practical Christianity.”

