Benedict XVI seriously ill

August 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI is seriously ill, according to his biographer. Peter Seewald, who has collaborated with the retired Pope on several books, reported after a visit that Benedict is “very frail,” his voice barely audible, and is suffering from shingles. He reportedly has been growing weaker since a trip to Germany in late June to visit his brother, Msgr. Georg Ratzinger, who died July 1.

