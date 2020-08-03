Catholic World News

Scalfari again interviews Pope Francis

August 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note:

Eugenio Scalfari of La Repubblica has published another article based on a personal interview with Pope Francis. The friendly conversation, centering on environmental concerns, did not include any shocking statements attributed to the Pontiff. After past interviews Scalfari— who is 96 years old, and relies solely on his memory to reconstruct quotations— had claimed that Pope Francis denied the existence of hell and said that Jesus is “not an incarnate god.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

