Superior general challenges Jesuits to live out evangelical poverty during Ignatian Year

August 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Living our vow of poverty in the current conditions of the world will require changes in our organizational culture,” said Father Arturo Sosa. “We need to recognize our deficiencies and even our sins, in this area, if we want to arrive at a real identification of ourselves with the poor and humble Jesus of the Gospels.”

