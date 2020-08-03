Catholic World News

Washington retreat center to serve as Covid quarantine site

August 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The new resource at Immaculate Heart Retreat Center is for people diagnosed with the virus who don’t have a place to isolate or need to be away from the people they live with to protect them from exposure,” KXLY-TV reported. “Catered meals and a room will come at no charge to the sick people at the center ... money from the CARES Act will cover the bills.”

