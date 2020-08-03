Catholic World News

‘Crazy and outrageous’: Bishop Barron rebukes Rep. Ocasio-Cortez for criticizing St. Damien statue in Capitol

August 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The New York congresswoman referred to St. Damien of Molokai as an example of “what patriarchy and white supremacist culture looks like.” The Los Angeles auxiliary bishop responded, “To associate this man in any way with colonialism or white supremacy is so ridiculous and insulting. And it shows the superficiality and the simplistic quality of these sort of woke categories.”

