Physician-assisted suicides double in Canada over 2-year period

Catholic World News

July 31, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: In 2015, the Canadian Supreme Court overturned a law against assisted suicide.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!