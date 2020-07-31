Catholic World News

Congress holds hearing on missing Chinese bishop

July 31, 2020

» Continue to this story on House.gov

CWN Editor's Note: “President Xi Jinping: where is Bishop Su?” asked Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ). “What have you done in secret to this extraordinary man of God?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!