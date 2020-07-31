Catholic World News

Plight of poorest Christian families in Damascus is worsening

July 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “War and its aftermath have not spared the sick and those suffering from chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure or high cholesterol,” said Sister Joseph-Marie Chanaa. “Needless to say, the poorest are the hardest hit, since they cannot afford the cost of their treatment.”

