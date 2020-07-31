Catholic World News

‘Stop ignoring faith communities’: Cardinal Lacroix on Quebec’s Covid response

July 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Please, let us breathe!” said Cardinal Gérald Lacroix, ISPX, archbishop of Quebec and Primate of Canada. “Over the past four months, we have solidly proven our good faith and our willingness to collaborate entirely with the authorities. Do not abuse our patience, and stop ignoring our existence and our sense of responsibility.”

