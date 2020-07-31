Catholic World News

Prelates criticize Trump administration’s new DACA limits

July 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Department of Homeland Security has placed new limits on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops and the chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Migration said that the limitations “directly and negatively impact immigrant youth, their families, and the communities we serve.”

