Vatican cardinal: religious orders need new structures

July 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joao Braz de Aviz, the prefect of the Congregation for Religious, said that many religious orders need to be restructured, lamenting that “old, weak evangelical models still resist a necessary change.” The Brazilian cardinal said that many orders suffer from “a lack of perseverance,” with members deserting religious life. He spoke of unhealthy orders marked by “a sick system of submission and dominance that takes away the sense of freedom and joy.”

