Catholic World News

Mexican priest in critical condition after stabbing

July 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Father Agustin Patino suffered multiple stab wounds when three men broke into his rectory on July 28. Police believe that the priest surprised his assailants during a robbery. Father Patino was hospitalized, fighting for his life.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!